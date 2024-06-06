From Mbappe to Lewandowski: A look at Top-5 free football signings

NEW DELHI: The entire focus of the world of football shifted to Real Madrid after French forward Kylian Mbappe was unveiled as their new player on a free transfer.

The club released an official statement to announce the forward on a contract that will run for the next five years.

Before Mbappe there were free transfers that took the fans by surprise. Here is a look at the Top-5 free transfers.

Kylian Mbappe The Paris Saint Germain star forward after months of speculation made a switch to Real Madrid on a free transfer. The 25-year-old will be keen to leave a similar impact in Spain as he did in France during his time with Monaco and PSG. Source: Kylian Mbappe/X

Lionel Messi After the 2022 World Cup winner's contract with Paris Saint Germain ended, Messi made a switch to Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. He has been tearing up in America since his arrival and has been a crucial figure for the club in their latest achievements. Source: Inter Miami/X

Robert Lewandowski The Polish striker shocked the world of football in 2014 after he switched to Dortmund's arch-rival Bayern Munich. He became one of their most prolific strikers and became the club's second-highest goal scorer. Source: Robert Lewandowski/X

Andrea Pirlo The Italian midfielder who is considered one of the best of all time made a switch from AC Milan to Juventus. He made 164 appearances in four seasons and won a title in each of the seasons. Source: UEFA.com

Paul Pogba The skilful French midfielder joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2012. He took the Serie A by storm and made 178 appearances for Juventus. During his time he won four Serie A titles and two Copa titles. Source: Paul Pogba/X



