From Mbappe to Lewandowski: A look at Top-5 free football signings

NEW DELHI: The entire focus of the world of football shifted to Real Madrid after French forward Kylian Mbappe was unveiled as their new player on a free transfer.
The club released an official statement to announce the forward on a contract that will run for the next five years.
Before Mbappe there were free transfers that took the fans by surprise. Here is a look at the Top-5 free transfers.
Kylian Mbappe
The Paris Saint Germain star forward after months of speculation made a switch to Real Madrid on a free transfer. The 25-year-old will be keen to leave a similar impact in Spain as he did in France during his time with Monaco and PSG.
Source: Kylian Mbappe/X
Lionel Messi
After the 2022 World Cup winner's contract with Paris Saint Germain ended, Messi made a switch to Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. He has been tearing up in America since his arrival and has been a crucial figure for the club in their latest achievements.
Source: Inter Miami/X
Robert Lewandowski
The Polish striker shocked the world of football in 2014 after he switched to Dortmund's arch-rival Bayern Munich. He became one of their most prolific strikers and became the club's second-highest goal scorer.
Source: Robert Lewandowski/X
Andrea Pirlo
The Italian midfielder who is considered one of the best of all time made a switch from AC Milan to Juventus. He made 164 appearances in four seasons and won a title in each of the seasons.
Source: UEFA.com
Paul Pogba
The skilful French midfielder joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2012. He took the Serie A by storm and made 178 appearances for Juventus. During his time he won four Serie A titles and two Copa titles.
Source: Paul Pogba/X