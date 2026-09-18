From Hangzhou high to Nagoya test: India eyes another sporting leap at Asiad

Based on sheer number of athletes (close to 11,000) in fray and the sports on its roster (43), the Asiad has been a bigger competition than the Olympics despite featuring a significantly lesser 45 countries.

India's challenge would be presented by a jumbo group of 501 athletes, who have not had an easy ride since landing here due to the chaotic accommodation situation, with many of them forced to wait for several hours to get rooms that are being described as cramped and ill-equipped to deal with the requirements of a sportsperson.

Nagoya is the industrial heart of Japan's manufacturing belt and wears its identity proudly. Chimneys punctuate the skyline, a reminder of the city's industrial might, yet the streets and surrounding areas are remarkably clean, and orderly.

The surroundings are far cry from the upheaval that has marred the build-up to the Games with athletes landing in the city, unable to find rooms to rest for several hours after long flights.

But Japan would be desperately hoping for the things to settle down once the action officially begins with the opening ceremony on Saturday.