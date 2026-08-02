From fields to Commonwealth podium: Praveen Chithravel’s silver inspires village

Praveen's father, Chithravel, expressed immense pride in his son's international achievement while reflecting on the family's humble beginnings.

"I am an agricultural daily wage worker," he told PTI Videos.

"We educated our children and supported their dreams with the income I earned through daily wage work," he said.

Recalling the early days of Praveen's athletic journey, he said, "Wherever I went, I took him on my bicycle. I showed him the world little by little, and step by step, he improved and went on to compete at the international level."

Praveen clinched the silver medal on Saturday with a best leap of 16.58 metres in freezing conditions, narrowly missing the gold medal.