From ‘desperate’ to ‘determined’, Rabada reflects after match-winning spell for GT

"As always, coming into an IPL season or any game of cricket that I play, I am incredibly determined to do well for the team and for myself."

The pace duo of Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23) dismantled the KKR top order, exploiting early movement to restrict them to 180.

"...with the new ball, perhaps there was a bit more moisture and there was a bit more two-paced, a little bit of uneven bounce, so the batsmen couldn't really throw their hands at everything, they had to really check their strokes," Rabada said.

"That was the decision and the decision was for myself and Siraj to bowl for the entire power play and on any given day you could have them five down in that power play but we will take three down any day," the 30-year-old South African speedster said.

"And then moving on to the middle overs and the death overs, it is just about executing a game plan that we feel is going to work based on what we have adapted or pre-planned what we wanted to do."