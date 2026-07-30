From crutches to Commonwealth Games silver: Sreeshankar's remarkable second act

On Wednesday, those memories felt a world away as Sreeshankar stood on the Commonwealth Games podium with his second successive silver medal.

Four years after finishing runner-up in Birmingham, the 27-year-old produced an 8.09m jump to win his first international medal after a comeback few thought was possible.

"It is a miracle that he is back and not only competing but winning medals. No one else would have been able to do that after such an injury," Murali said.

Surgery followed the injury, along with months of rehabilitation that ruled him out of the entire 2024 season, including what would have been his Olympic debut in Paris.

For more than 650 days, he did not compete.