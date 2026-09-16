From college tennis to pro tour, Dhakshineswar learning to survive on his own

Tennis not just about tennis

Dhakshineswar is now discovering that the biggest difference is not necessarily the tennis itself but everything that happens around it.

"It's a little bit harder. But that's part of the deal. You need to be willing to put the effort in to do all those things."

At university, the structure was built around him. On the professional circuit, he has to build that structure himself.

The pro tour, though, has given him an independence he could not experience in college.

"I really love the way that you get to travel a lot and play in different surfaces, play in different conditions, play in front of a different crowd, try out new food."

But with that freedom comes responsibility. There are no teammates to fall back on and no university programme to dictate his daily routine.

"Now I play tournaments every week. So given how my body is, I need to be fit physically in order to play back-to-back. I've learned that I need to work a lot on my physical side and then travel with someone to just keep me mentally stable."

It is perhaps the most important lesson Dhakshineswar has taken from his first phase as a professional: success is as much about looking after himself off the court as it is about hitting tennis balls.

He has watched India's more experienced players closely, especially the amount of work they put into their bodies away from competition.

"I just see how much time Sumit spends off-court and getting his body prepared and that's what it takes to be at the top. I've been learning. It's not just about how much tennis you play on-court, it's about how you take care of yourself off-court as well. That's one of the main things I learned from them."

For Dhakshineswar, physical preparation is especially important given his own concerns about injuries.

"Given my body, my height, I'm pretty injury prone. Definitely do a lot of rehab and wherever I'm injury specific, not let that happen. Just work on keeping my body where it doesn't give up when I'm playing a five-set and a Grand Slam. That's what I need to work on."

The professional tour has therefore forced him to grow beyond simply being a tennis player. He now has to become his own support system.

Even the question of finding a coach is part of that process. Dhakshinewar said he has a few options but wants to find someone with whom he is comfortable.