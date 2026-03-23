From cheers to chants: ROAR’26 showcases CSK fan power

One of the major highlights was the virtual interaction segment, where fans had the opportunity to engage with former players and team insiders. Their stories and behind-the-scenes insights added a personal touch, deepening the connection between the franchise and its supporters.

Organizers emphasized that ROAR’26 was not just a fan meet, but a celebration of community and identity. “CSK is more than a team— it’s an emotion,” said one of the hosts, capturing the sentiment shared by many present.

The event concluded on a high note with a spectacular light show and music finale, leaving fans thrilled and eager for the upcoming IPL season. ROAR’26 once again proved that CSK’s fan base remains one of the most dedicated and spirited in the world of sports.