From cheers to chants: ROAR’26 showcases CSK fan power

CHENNAI: The Chennai Super Kings fan community came alive with energy and excitement at ROAR’26, a grand celebration dedicated to one of the most passionate fan bases in cricket. Held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, the event drew thousands of “Whistle Podu” supporters who gathered to celebrate their team’s legacy, culture, and unwavering spirit.
ROAR’26 featured a vibrant mix of activities, including live music performances, interactive fan contests, and exclusive merchandise stalls. Fans proudly donned the iconic yellow jersey, creating a sea of colour that symbolized unity and loyalty. The event also showcased memorable moments from CSK’s illustrious journey in the Indian Premier League, reminding attendees of the team’s multiple title wins and legendary performances. Adding to the spectacle, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman delivered a special live performance as the stadium transformed into a music-and-lights arena celebrating the franchise’s journey.
One of the major highlights was the virtual interaction segment, where fans had the opportunity to engage with former players and team insiders. Their stories and behind-the-scenes insights added a personal touch, deepening the connection between the franchise and its supporters.
Organizers emphasized that ROAR’26 was not just a fan meet, but a celebration of community and identity. “CSK is more than a team— it’s an emotion,” said one of the hosts, capturing the sentiment shared by many present.
The event concluded on a high note with a spectacular light show and music finale, leaving fans thrilled and eager for the upcoming IPL season. ROAR’26 once again proved that CSK’s fan base remains one of the most dedicated and spirited in the world of sports.
CSK inducts Raina, Hayden into first-ever Hall of Fame
Chennai Super Kings inducted Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into the Hall of Fame. This marks the first time that Chennai Super Kings is unveiling the Hall of Fame.
Raina was part of the CSK franchise from the inception in 2008 till 2021. He was part of four IPL winning CSK squads – 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.
‘Chinna Thala’ as he is fondly referred to by the fans was also a part of two Champions League T20 wins for Chennai Super Kings – in 2010 and 2014. Raina also won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2014 edition for scoring 234 runs in the competition.
The legendary batter is also the highest run getter for the Super Kings with 5529 runs, including 2 centuries and 38 half centuries.
Hayden was part of the Super Kings squad from 2008 to 2010. The 54-year-old was a part of the 2010 IPL winning CSK squad and is the first Super King to win the Orange Cap award – winning it in the 2009 edition for amassing 572 runs.
Hayden scored 1117 runs for the Super Kings, including eight half centuries.