From Bumrah to Rabada: Most maiden overs bowled by a bowler in ongoing World Cup

NEW DELHI: With batters scoring boundaries for fun maiden overs have been a rarity to see in the ongoing World Cup. Surprisingly, Netherlands pacer Aryan Dutt has bowled the most number of maiden overs in the ongoing World Cup. The likes of Matt Henry and Jasprit Bumrah are quite close to reaching the maiden over summit. Here are the Top 5 bowlers with the most number of maiden overs in the ongoing tournament.

Aryan Dutt (Netherlands)

The 20-year-old Dutch off-break spinner has bowled the highest number of maiden overs in the ongoing World Cup with a total of six maidens. He bowled two maiden overs against New Zealand, one against South Africa, and three against Bangladesh.

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

The versatile pace bowler is just one shy of tying the record for the most number of maiden overs. Ngidi has bowled five maiden overs in this World Cup. He bowled a maiden over each against Sri Lanka, Netherlands, England and bowled two against Australia.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

The 28-year-old pace bowler has bowled four maiden overs in the ongoing World Cup. The fierce pacer who has added 10 scalps to his name registered a maiden over each against Australia, Netherlands, England and Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The Indian pacer has made a fantastic return after suffering an injury has bowled three maiden overs and amassed 11 wickets. Bumrah has bowled a maiden over each against Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup.

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

The experienced pacer has bowled three maiden overs and has picked up 11 wickets. He bowled a maiden against England and two against Afghanistan.