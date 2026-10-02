From broken windows to big runs: Athish’s rise in TN cricket

Almost two years later, he was training ahead of the clash against Rest of India U23 in the adjoining nets next to the exit at Chepauk, as one of the more senior campaigners. The 22-year-old represented Tamil Nadu in four Ranji Trophy fixtures, and even showed his red-ball prowess with scores of 50 & 88 against Odisha on a tacky surface.

“I look at those challenges (of tough conditions) not as a burden, but as something fun. When you treat it as fun and enjoy the battle, it doesn’t add heavy pressure. You can just express yourself with a free mind and play,” a much more relaxed Athish now says.

On Friday, the left-hander showed how far that transformation has taken him, with a stroke-filled century – one that had his DNA imprinted all over – with 15 fours and two sixes when he raced away to his ton off 137 balls. His 203-ball 137 now puts him in good stead ahead of the Ranji Trophy opener against Rajasthan on October 11.

"I feel today — or rather, the way I look at it — this game is only 20% tactical and technical. When it comes to red-ball cricket or a Test match, I think it is more about the mind. In that aspect, I think I was pretty good in this match, so I was able to reach the milestone."

The century also was a fair reflection of his evolution, as the left-hander showed great control throughout his stay, combining it with phases of aggression against left-arm spinners, Emanjot Singh Chahal and Varun Singh Bhuie.