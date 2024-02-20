From Anil Kumble to Ravichandran Ashwin: Indians with most wickets in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin

The spin maestro became the second Indian, after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. The 37-year-old Indian spinner reached the landmark during a match against England, Ashwin was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th after dismissing Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test.