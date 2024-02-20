From Anil Kumble to Ravichandran Ashwin: Indians with most wickets in Test cricket

MUMBAI: On Monday, great Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made history by becoming only the second Indian bowler to reach 500 wickets in Tests. Ashwin is only the seventh spinner in Test history to take 500 or more wickets. Here's a look at India's most successful bowlers in Test.
Anil Kumble
Legendary spinner Kumble is India's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket and the Jumbo has picked 619 wickets in 133 matches with his leg spin.
Ravichandran Ashwin
The spin maestro became the second Indian, after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. The 37-year-old Indian spinner reached the landmark during a match against England, Ashwin was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th after dismissing Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test.
Kapil Dev
Considered to be one of the best fast bowlers in Test cricket history, Kapil Dev is also perhaps India's best all-around player. In 131 Test matches, Kapil took 434 wickets.
Harbhajan Singh
During his playing career, Harbhajan Singh also referred to as The Turbanator, was among the world's finest off-spinners. In 103 Test matches, Singh claimed 417 wickets.
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma is the only fast bowler from India to take over 300 wickets in Test matches, behind Kapil Dev. From 105 matches, Sharma claimed 311 Test wickets overall.