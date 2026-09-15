From a cricket bat to a shotgun: Mairaj's remarkable sporting journey

From Khurja in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district to shooting ranges around the world, Mairaj's journey has taken him places he could never have imagined when he first stepped into the world of sport.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, he will be the second-oldest member of the Indian contingent, behind equestrian Shruti Vora, and will compete at his fourth continental games.

Yet, shooting was never supposed to be his destiny.

"I was playing cricket when it all started in 1994," Mairaj recalls.

A left-handed top-order batter who usually came in at No. 3, he represented Uttar Pradesh in the CK Nayudu and Vinoo Mankad Trophy competitions before joining Jamia Millia Islamia in 1996. He played inter-university cricket and also featured in the Vizzy Trophy.

Among his university teammates was a young Virender Sehwag.

"I have played with Sehwag and done a lot of nets with him. He played just one match with us because he went on to play for India that year," Mairaj recalled.

But while cricket was his passion, shooting was slowly beginning to pull him in.