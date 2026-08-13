From 2011 cricket triumph to hockey World Cup: Upton wants India to ‘arrive as champions’

"One of the keys is that champions arrive at a tournament as champions. They don’t wait to win the final to confirm that they are champions,” he told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“We have to make sure that we are as fit as any other team, our diet is as good as any team, and our attention to details like sleep and recovery are of world champion standards.”

Upton said that the biggest difference between preparing cricketers and hockey players lies in harnessing team dynamic.

“The biggest difference would be that in cricket, a lot more of the work is focused on individual performance, while in hockey there is so much of a team performance. How an individual’s mindset is impacting the players around them is very important,” Upton said.

“In hockey, you are constantly connecting as a group, while in cricket, when two players are batting, the responsibility is on them. Similarly, during bowling, the entire onus is on the bowler at that time.”

Upton said the focus has been on preparing for everything that could stand between India and the title.

“We can’t focus on winning the final now. We are focusing on everything that gives us a chance to reach the final. The other key is to prepare for the obstacles and challenges ahead,” he said.