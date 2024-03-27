Freyer-Kanyakumari Dca Inter-College Tournament: Michael Rai, Navaneeth hog limelight

CHENNAI: A Anto Libin’s five for 27 enabled St. Xaviers Catholic College of Engineering beat Marthandam College of Engineering & Technology by 10 runs in the quarter-finals of the Freyer-Kanyakumari DCA inter-college tournament.

Set to chase 165, Marthandam was restricted to 154 with Libin wreaking havoc with the ball. In another last eight clash, JR Robin’s six for 26 paved the way for Nesamony Memorial Christian College to earn a 39-run win over Rohini College of Engineering.

Elsewhere, ST Hindu College’s T Michael Rai Vainni and KS Navaneeth slammed centuries to propel their team to a mammoth 249-run victory over CSI Institute of Technology. Michael scored 177 (93b, 25x4, 8x6), while Navaneeth contributed an unbeaten 134 (77b, 13x4, 6x6) as the openers added 278 runs in 153 balls.

BRIEF SCORES:QF: St. Xaviers Catholic College of Engineering 164 in 29.3 overs (Abisek 33) bt Marthandam College of Engineering & Technology 154 in 18.5 overs (Shibin 41, RG Fedzin 36, PR Rayan Paul 34, A Anto Libin 5/27); Nesamony Memorial Christian College 104 in 18 overs (S Salin Bino 41, Aswin 3/11) bt Rohini College of Engineering 65 in 14.4 overs (JR Jobin 6/26); ST Hindu College 356/1 in 30 overs (T Micheal Rai Vainni 177, KS Navaneeth 134*, I Subin 30*) bt CSI Institute of Technology 107 in 17.3 overs; Scott Christian College 176 in 26.2 overs (Murali 62, Jebin Anto 36, T Aron 4/39, R Abinesh 3/26) bt ST John’s College of Arts & Science 114 in 25.4 overs (M Aadhil 35, Santheesh 3/17, Asubin 3/17)