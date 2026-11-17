His candidacy was ratified following an executive committee meeting at the French soccer federation's headquarters in Paris.

“A few days ago, my colleagues from the UEFA Executive Committee asked me if I could carry this voice in the world of football," Diallo said. “I wasn't initially a candidate, but the insistence of my European colleagues led me to accept the offer to be the candidate for the FIFA presidency.”

UEFA, European soccer's ruling body, proposed Diallo on Monday after a meeting of its 21-member executive committee that includes the 63-year-old French Football Federation president.

“It was important that another voice can carry another vision, more respectful toward what we love in football," Diallo added on Tuesday. “I could not shy away from the demands. I think I have the experience, the convictions and the values which offer a credible alternative.

“I think with my candidature comes hope of a change. It is support of my European colleagues and my executive committee which allows me to say this. Football deserves a credible change which I represent. I am candidate for the FIFA presidency. What happened in recent months was shocking.”