French paddler ponnu Prithika Pavade continues stellar rise

Born to Tamil parents who emigrated to France, the youngster’s table tennis story began when her father, Vijayan Pavade, took her to a nearby club in St Dennis. “It was like love at first sight,” Prithika told DT Next.

It started as just juggling the ball; it was only later, when she beat not just her dad but also her brother, that she realised how far she had fallen in love with the sport.

“Oh, my dad was highly competitive. I think he was nice to me when I started. But later when I beat him, it was like a competition – in a nice way. I think I was happier when I beat my big brother, it was quite a big moment. He was really pissed at me, and there was just joy in my face!”

When she was nine, Prithika’s talent took her to the French U-13 Champions, where she realised that there was more than just ‘hope’ in the sport, that it can be her choice of career.

“I never said to myself that I was super talented or prodigy or whatever. I was really trying to focus on ways that I can improve. The people around me keep me grounded and humble. I was really taking it one step at a time, and just enjoyed what I was doing,” the young paddler said.