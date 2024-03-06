French Open: Srikanth advances to second round, Prannoy falters

PARIS: Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles second round with a stunning three-game 21-15, 20-22, 21-8 victory over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen at the French Open Super 750 tournament, here.

Facing off against the 14th-ranked Chen, Srikanth showcased his prowess with a masterful display of shot-making and strategic play. Despite facing stiff competition from his opponent, Srikanth remained composed, mounting a comeback from an early deficit to clinch a hard-fought victory. With this triumph, Srikanth notched his third win over Chen in seven meetings, reaffirming his status as a formidable contender on the international badminton circuit.

Looking ahead to his next challenge, Srikanth is set to square off against China's Lu Guang Zu, the world number 17, in what promises to be another thrilling showdown.

However, it was a different story for fellow Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, who suffered an early exit from the tournament following a defeat at the hands of Lu Guang Zu with a scoreline of 17-21, 17-21. Despite a strong start and a valiant effort on the court, Prannoy was unable to maintain his momentum, ultimately succumbing to his opponent's relentless pressure.