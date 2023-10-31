French government condemns ‘disgusting’ Marseille fan violence

PARIS: France’s government branded the weekend violence around the Marseille stadium as “disgusting” and further stated that nine people had been arrested after visitors Lyon’s bus was attacked by Marseille fans and their manager Fabio Grosso was left seriously injured.

Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between the two rival teams, who have a history of fan violence, was cancelled. Lyon’s Grosso was left bloodied and dazed after being hit in the face and scalp by shards of glass when rocks were thrown at the bus.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far.

“I hope the highest possible prison sentences will be handed to those fans that ruined the party for everyone,” he added on BFM TV. Potential sanctions on the clubs would depend on football authorities, he said. Darmanin denied that authorities had failed to prepare for the risk, saying 500 police officers were present.

Since Sunday’s incidents happened outside Marseille’s Orange Velodrome stadium, the French League (LFP) has no jurisdiction to impose point deductions, although it could decide that the game has to be played behind closed doors on a later date. “What happened to Fabio Grosso is totally unacceptable,” Marseille’s club president Pablo Longoria said.

“This is something that cannot happen in football. Even if it happened outside of the stadium, it is unacceptable. I am angry and appalled by the situation.”

Marseille condemned the behaviour of their fans in a statement on Monday.

NAZI SALUTES

Lyon condemned its fans’ behaviour after some were seen making Nazi salutes at the Velodrome. “Lyon firmly condemns the unacceptable racist behaviour of individuals in the stands on Sunday,” the club said in a statement.

“The club has requested the footage in order to identify the perpetrators of any act contrary to the law, but also contrary to its values, and reiterates its determination to keep them away from the stands.”

Sunday was not the first time that the away team bus has been targeted in Marseille, with previous incidents reported in 2016 and 2019. It also came after fan trouble marred the 2021-2022 season.