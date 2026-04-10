Freiburg beat Celta Vigo in Europa League quarterfinal first leg

In the club's first European quarterfinal, Freiburg set the tone immediately. The home side pinned the visitors back in the opening stages and turned that pressure into a deserved lead after 10 minutes.

Vincenzo Grifo created room near the left edge of the box and bent a shot into the right corner. The effort took a deflection, but Vigo goalkeeper Radu had no chance as Freiburg's start paid off, reports Xinhua.