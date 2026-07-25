Freed from weight-cut burden, Jadumani outclasses home favourite to enter pre-quarters

Fighting in front of a partisan crowd, Jadumani was technically and tactically too strong for Cullen, beating the Scot by a unanimous decision to move to the pre-quarters, where he will take on Sumama Rehman of Pakistan.

For years, every tournament began with a battle before Jadumani Singh even stepped into the ring.

The reigning national boxing champion would routinely shed nearly 10 kilograms to squeeze into the men's 50kg category, sacrificing strength, recovery and peace of mind in pursuit of success.

"I was confident that I could do well in 55kg. Now I've had the experience of two-three competitions in this category and become the champion. So I feel better than before," Jadumani had told PTI.