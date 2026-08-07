Free entry for fans during India vs Sri Lanka Test series

COLOMBO: Cricket fans will be allowed free entry during Sri Lanka's upcoming two-Test series against India, starting August 15 in Galle, the country's cricket board announced on Friday.
"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," SLC stated in a release.
The first match will be held at the Galle International Stadium while the second game will be held at the SSC in Colombo from August 23-27.
"Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India," it further stated.
Test cricket in Sri Lanka hardly attracts crowd and even Indian teams of yesteryears had played in front of empty stands.
The red-ball game in terms of footfall hasn't been the most enticing cricketing format, at least in the sub-continent, save a select few Indian cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru.