Frederico Silva wins Chennai Open ATP Challenger singles title

After the players exchanged early breaks in the opening set, the left-handed Ferreira Silva struck the decisive blow in the ninth game and then held serve to clinch the set 6-4. The second set followed a similar pattern, with both players trading breaks early. From 2-2 onwards, however, there were no further breaks of serve, taking the set into a tie-break.

Agustin Gomez, a four-time ATP Challenger Tour champion and ranked No. 196 in the world, saved four match points in the tiebreak before edging it 12-10 to level the contest.