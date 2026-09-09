Frances Tiafoe comes from 2 sets down to beat Michelsen and reach the US Open semifinals

Tiafoe, who lost the first two sets and then trailed 3-0 in the fifth, finally ended the match in 4 hours, 38 minutes. He then jogged over to the other side of the net, where the 22-year-old Michelsen cried on his shoulder after a devastating end to his first career major quarterfinal.

Tiafoe said his performance to start the match was slow and flat.

“It wasn't good, let's put it that way. It wasn't good,” he said. “Three out of five is a blessing, because you have time to get it together. I definitely waited for the last minute.”

The No. 11-seeded Tiafoe, who reached the final four in 2022 and 2024, awaits the winner of the late match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and No. 8 Ben Shelton, who will try to guarantee the Americans have someone in the final Sunday as they seek their first men's Grand Slam title since 2003.

Tiafoe planned to watch some of it.

“I'm going to enjoy this one, though. Let's go!” he told the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tiafoe lost to Alcaraz in 2022, when the Spaniard won his first of seven Grand Slam titles. Tiafoe lost to fellow American Taylor Fritz two years later, when the U.S. came closest to ending it's men's drought that dates to Andy Roddick's title in Flushing Meadows.