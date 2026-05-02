France storm into maiden Thomas Cup semis to set up India clash

Christo set the tone in a gruelling opening contest against Kodai Naraoka, eventually prevailing after a physically demanding battle that tested his patience and endurance. “When you play Kodai, you know it’s going to be long and you know he’s not going to make easy mistakes. He’s going to make you run, make you sweat a lot, and he’s really good at that. I was prepared for that,” Christo was quoted as saying by BWF.