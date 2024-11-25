Fourth season of Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) kicks-off in Goa

GOA: The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) returns with its fourth season today in Goa, a state synonymous with India’s footballing spirit. Bringing together 54 teams from across the nation, the league remains the country’s elite developmental football platform.

RFDL is committed to identifying and nurturing the next generation of football stars by providing a structured pathway from grassroots to professional levels.

RFDL has consistently produced talent who have gone on to represent clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, and the Indian national team. With around 45 players transitioning to the Indian Super League (ISL). Notable alumni include Sivasakthi Narayanan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Vibin Mohanan, and Mohammed Aimen, among others.

Speaking about the importance of initiatives like RFDL, Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said, “With India's population, I believe we have huge potential for football, especially at the youth level. Initiatives like RFDL are the need of the hour, providing a much-deserved platform and opportunity for talent. While the Indian Super League is doing its part for senior teams, we must identify these talented players at a young age, offer them the right opportunities, and enable them to make their way to the national team."

The top teams that feature in the national stage will be playing at least 20 matches with the majority of them being played against the best teams across all levels (regional, zonal and national level), providing youngsters with an opportunity to test themselves out against the best in their age category.

The newly added Rest of India Zone’s matches will be hosted in Shillong and will feature teams from Manipur, Nagaland (TBC), Arunachal Pradesh and Jamshedpur FC, with the focus being on creating opportunities across all talent hotbeds and regions with teams from all tiers of Indian football having the chance to aim for ultimate glory.

To know more about the league and eligibility, visit: https://www.rfyouthsports.com/football/rfdl/about-rfdl