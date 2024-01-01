Begin typing your search...

Four-wicket win for Jeppiaar Matriculation School

Jeppiaar’s P Arish Ramalan (3/12) and B Sachin (3/11) were the pick of the bowlers sharing six wickets between them to restrict Lalaji Memorial to 101

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jan 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-01 00:01:07.0  )
Four-wicket win for Jeppiaar Matriculation School
X

Chennai winner - Jeppiaar Matriculation School with CSK’s Mukesh Choudhary

CHENNAI: Jeppiaar Matriculation School earned a four-wicket win over Lalaji Memorial Omega International School in the Phase-1 of the India Cements – Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship here on Sunday.

Jeppiaar’s P Arish Ramalan (3/12) and B Sachin (3/11) were the pick of the bowlers sharing six wickets between them to restrict Lalaji Memorial to 101. In reply, Jeppiaar reached the target with eight balls to spare with skipper M Mohana Prasath unbeaten on 38. Both teams have qualified for Phase Two from Chennai Cluster.

BRIEF SCORES: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 101 in 19.5 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 53, P Arish Ramalan 3/12, B Sachin 3/11) lost to Jeppiaar Matriculation School 103/6 in 18.4 overs (CK Vishal 27, M Mohana Prasath 38*)

Sri Ramakrishna MHSS records easy win

Coimbatore: Sri Ramakrishna MHSS, Coimbatore registered a seven-wicket win over Holy Cross International School and qualified for Phase Two from Coimbatore cluster. Sri Ramakrishna’s SS Soorya Raghavan took three wickets for 10 runs to restrict Holy Cross to 77 for 6. In reply, Sri Ramakrishna skipper BM Prasanna scored an unbeaten 42 to guide his team to victory with more than six overs remaining.

BRIEF SCORES: Holy Cross International School, Salem 77/6 in 20 overs (S Rithish Kannan 41, SS Soorya Raghavan 3/10) lost to Sri Ramakrishna MHSS, Coimbatore 80/3 in 13.4 overs (BM Prasanna 42*)

Jeppiaar Matriculation SchoolLalaji Memorial Omega International SchoolIndia CementsJunior Super KingsJunior Super Kings Inter-School T20 ChampionshipInter-School T20 Championship
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X