Four-wicket win for Jeppiaar Matriculation School

CHENNAI: Jeppiaar Matriculation School earned a four-wicket win over Lalaji Memorial Omega International School in the Phase-1 of the India Cements – Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship here on Sunday.

Jeppiaar’s P Arish Ramalan (3/12) and B Sachin (3/11) were the pick of the bowlers sharing six wickets between them to restrict Lalaji Memorial to 101. In reply, Jeppiaar reached the target with eight balls to spare with skipper M Mohana Prasath unbeaten on 38. Both teams have qualified for Phase Two from Chennai Cluster.

BRIEF SCORES: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 101 in 19.5 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 53, P Arish Ramalan 3/12, B Sachin 3/11) lost to Jeppiaar Matriculation School 103/6 in 18.4 overs (CK Vishal 27, M Mohana Prasath 38*)

Sri Ramakrishna MHSS records easy win

Coimbatore: Sri Ramakrishna MHSS, Coimbatore registered a seven-wicket win over Holy Cross International School and qualified for Phase Two from Coimbatore cluster. Sri Ramakrishna’s SS Soorya Raghavan took three wickets for 10 runs to restrict Holy Cross to 77 for 6. In reply, Sri Ramakrishna skipper BM Prasanna scored an unbeaten 42 to guide his team to victory with more than six overs remaining.

BRIEF SCORES: Holy Cross International School, Salem 77/6 in 20 overs (S Rithish Kannan 41, SS Soorya Raghavan 3/10) lost to Sri Ramakrishna MHSS, Coimbatore 80/3 in 13.4 overs (BM Prasanna 42*)