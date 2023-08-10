Four & soar: India thumps Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

CHENNAI: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as a dominant India beat arch-rival Pakistan comprehensively by a 4-0 margin in its final round-robin league match to enter the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on an unbeaten note here on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet (15th, 23rd minutes) converted two penalty corners, while Jugraj Singh (36th) netted from another set piece. India’s final goal came from the stick of Akashdeep Singh from a field play in the 55th minute.

The result meant India topped the standings with 13 points from four wins and one draw. It was heartbreak for Pakistan as it crashed out of the tournament on goal difference despite finishing on equal five points with Korea and Japan.

Pakistan needed at least a draw or a one-goal defeat to make it to the semifinals.

India will play Japan in the semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia will lock horns against Korea. Before the start of the contest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted the players from both the nations, while Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin too graced the occasion with his presence.

It was an attacking start to the opening quarter from both the teams.

Pakistan showed the early sparks by getting into the Indian circle on quite a few occasions. But the Indian defence held its composure to not allow any inroads.

Pakistan had the first attempt at the goal in the form of penalty corner which was brilliantly saved by Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. After three Indian attacking attempts from Karthi Selvam, Jarmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, Pakistan appealed for a penalty corner in the ninth minute, but the video referee ruled it against the Men in Green.

Following a brief game of possession, Selvam came up with a solo attack inside the Pakistan box, only to be denied by rival goalie Akmal Hussain in the 13th minute.

Just at the stroke of first quarter, India earned its penalty corner and Harmanpreet made no mistake by flicking it with a powerful low flick to the left of Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal to put India into lead.

Although the second quarter began with an attack from Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan, India quickly gained control with three quick attacks from Amit Rohidas, Mandeep and Sukhjeet Singh.

In the 21st, Pakistan came close to levelling the scores with Abdul Rehman penetrating into the box, but veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh came out rushing to deny the visitor.