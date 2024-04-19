Forward Rahim oozes confidence ahead of knockouts against FC Goa

CHENNAI: He had been inconsistent, but he definitely stepped up for the team when needed, just like Chennaiyin FC’s season, which was filled with ups and downs. Rahim’s been very alike; he has scored four goals this season, the very recent one being the decisive winner against Jamshedpur and a consolation last weekend away at Goa.

Rahim had been starting for the club frequently this season, partnering with Jordan Murray at the front until the game away from home at East Bengal, where the Marina Machans succumbed to a 1-0 defeat. There was a shift thereafter, and he started coming on as a substitute in the second half with clear instructions of what he’s supposed to do. “Whenever I come on in the second half, the coach clearly tells me what I’m supposed to do; he believes in my abilities. When I come on, I try my best to make an impact,” said Rahim Ali, speaking to DT Next ahead of the team’s knockout fixture against FC Goa on Saturday.

Rahim was part of the 2019-2020 system where the club had a slow start but built on its performance and eventually reached the final. Unfortunately, they lost against ATK Football Club, and there is nobody better to describe what it means to put in your all, reach the ultimate stage, and eventually lose it. This season for the club has been quite similar in terms of a slow start and picking up. With back-to-back victories towards the latter stages of the league phase, the club has reached the knockout phase after three years. “Chennaiyin as a team aims for championships every season, but we get unlucky sometimes. We are a good team. Nobody is going to do us any favors on the pitch; we’ll have to work hard and give it our all, and we are ready and excited about Saturday’s game,” said Rahim.

We are focused on knockouts

“There were a lot of changes from the playing eleven,” said Rahim, discussing the defeat earlier on Sunday against FC Goa in the final group stage game. “We’ve been clearly instructed on our roles, and we are really focused.”

Chennaiyin FC will be playing its knockout fixture against FC Goa on Saturday away from home at Fatorda Stadium, and if the team wins it, they’d be back home to play the first leg of the semi-final against Mumbai City FC on April 24th.

Rahim might stay next season

Rahim Ali, whose contract is expiring this season, said that he’d love to stay with the club, and there have been positive notions around his contract being extended. “Chennaiyin as a club is more of a family; the owners are supportive and always put their players first.” “We’re lucky to have such good people backing us through good and bad,” he added.

The new season of Indian football kicks off with the Durand Cup in July, and clubs are working on a proper pre-season camp. The club had also signed a partnership with English Club Norwich City FC, and a pre-season camp at their facilities is well in talks.