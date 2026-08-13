Formula E: One point from third, Mahindra eye podium finish in team standings

Mahindra are fourth in the Teams' standings with 210 points, just one behind Andretti (211), with Jaguar TCS Racing leading the championship with 257 points ahead of Porsche (243).

With two races remaining on August 15 and 16, the Indian manufacturer has a clear opportunity to break into the top three for only the second time in its Formula E history.

Mahindra's best-ever Teams' championship finish came in the 2016-17 season, when they finished third with 215 points, with Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld as their key drivers.

They can better that tally with just six points from the final two races, although the more immediate target will be to overhaul Andretti and return to the overall podium.

Mahindra finished fourth last season with 186 points and had also taken fourth place in 2017-18 with 138 points. Their current 210-point tally is already their second-highest in a season.