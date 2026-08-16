Formula E keen to return but India need to have the will to host: Longo

The all-electric world championship made its India debut with the Hyderabad E-Prix in February 2023, but the race was dropped the following year after a change of government in Telangana, with the new administration deciding not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed by the previous dispensation.

Promoter Greenko also withdrew as the multi-year arrangement got complicated.

Longo said Formula E remains eager to return to what he considers one of the world's most important markets for electric mobility.

“We would love to go back to India. Unfortunately, I have to tell you that we don't have any live conversation at the moment, but it's such an important market for Formula E that we would absolutely love to be back there,” Longo told PTI in an interview during the London season finale.

Asked what needed to happen for India to return to the calendar, Longo said Formula E was ready to engage but wanted an invitation from an Indian city or authorities.