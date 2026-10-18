Formula 1 has a great fanbase in India, it has to come here, says Finnish great Mika Hakkinen

Hakkinen said he realised the scale of Formula One's following in India after arriving in the country, with the Indian government setting in motion efforts to bring the sport back.

India hosted F1 races from 2011 to 2013, with all three races won by German driver Sebastian Vettel for Red Bull.

“You had a race in India quite a few years ago and I have understood there is some discussion. What I have recognised, being here in India, is that the fan base is huge,” Hakkinen told PTI in an exclusive interview organised by FanCode, F1’s official broadcaster.

"Saying that, I think Formula 1 belongs to come to India. It has to come to India. Formula 1 used to have two Indian drivers in history, which activates, of course, even more this kind of reason why there should be a race in India.

"It is a beautiful opportunity for companies to come here in India and make a network and start doing business and vice versa. It is not only the publicity, it is a business overall. And you know what, just do it, guys."

With Kimi Antonelli on the verge of clinching the drivers' championship this season, Hakkinen said the young Italian was in a very good space and was being managed well by Mercedes.

“Kimi is definitely in a fantastic place. He is in a very good team and the team has already been taking care of him from a very young age,” Hakkinen said.