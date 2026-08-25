Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott convicted of sexually abusing children

LONDON: Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott was convicted Monday of sexually abusing two primary school children in Scotland in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Dott, 49, was found guilty of abusing a girl from 1993-96 and a boy from 2006-10 after a five-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow. The judge ordered Dott be held in custody ahead of his sentencing on Sept. 29.
The woman, now in her 40s, testified that Dott sexually abused her on multiple occasions, "caressing" her bottom over her clothing, exposing himself and touching her with parts of his body including his penis.
The man, now in his late 20s, said he was abused on multiple occasions, with Dott touching him inappropriately, kissing him and performing sexual acts.
Snooker's governing body suspended Dott in April 2025 after he was charged in the case. The Scot was ranked No. 56 in the world at the time and dropped from the rankings after the season.
On Monday, Dott's membership was revoked by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association following an emergency meeting of the board. The WPBSA also said it wrote to the World Snooker Tour to request his immediate removal from the WST hall of fame.
Dott won the world snooker championship in 2006 and was a runner-up twice