Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott convicted of sexually abusing children

Dott, 49, was found guilty of abusing a girl from 1993-96 and a boy from 2006-10 after a five-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow. The judge ordered Dott be held in custody ahead of his sentencing on Sept. 29.

The woman, now in her 40s, testified that Dott sexually abused her on multiple occasions, "caressing" her bottom over her clothing, exposing himself and touching her with parts of his body including his penis.