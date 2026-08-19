Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios suspended after positive test for cocaine

The 31-year-old Australian with a checkered disciplinary record was provisionally suspended after playing just 10 singles matches on the ATP tour, winning only two, since his peak season of 2022. Then, he reached the final at the grass-court Grand Slam and lost to Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios is now ranked 919th. He tested positive in June for the party drug during a lower-tier grass court event in Spain.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” he wrote on his Instagram account. “I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for it.”

It is the latest negative headline in the career of a talented though fiery personality, whose highest profile action on court in recent years was a curious “Battle of the Sexes” win over Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai last December.

Kyrgios faces a ban of up to four years, though a lighter sanction can be expected. Cocaine is banned as a doping substance during competitions, with lower sanctions applied when used away from events.

In a similar case in 2017, British player Dan Evans served a one-year ban imposed by the International Tennis Federation for testing positive for cocaine at the Barcelona Open.