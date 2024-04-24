Former TN cricketer Arun Kumar no more

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association deeply condoles the sad demise of Shri K ARUN KUMAR, former State Cricketer on April 22.

In a career spanning between 1984 and 1989, Arun Kumar played 13 First-Class matches and 2 List ‘A’ matches. He was a feared fast bowler during his prime and an outstanding all-rounder, making him a popular and respected cricketer in the domestic circuit during 80s. Arun Kumar was a member of the Tamil Nadu Team which won the Ranji Trophy in 1988 defeating Railways.

The TNCA recalls his exemplary service to the game of Cricket in Tamil Nadu. His demise is a huge loss to TNCA and Tamil Nadu cricket in general. The TNCA sends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members