Former Pakistan skipper Saeed Ahmed passes away at 86

LAHORE: The former Pakistan skipper Saeed Ahmed passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in Lahore after suffering from a brief illness, according to the ICC.

Saeed took part in 41 Test matches for Pakistan between 1958 and 1973, scoring 2991 runs at an average of 40.41. The all-rounder scored slammed five centuries throughout his career, out of which three tons came against India.

He played his maiden match for Pakistan at the age of 20 against the West Indies. During the innings, Ahmed stitched a 154-run stand with Hanif Mohammad for the third wicket, scoring a half-century (65) on his debut.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi expressed condolences to the former cricketer's family.

"The PCB is saddened over the demise of one of our former Test captain and expresses deep condolences to the family of Saeed Ahmed. He served Pakistan with all his heart and the PCB honours his record and services for the Test team," Naqvi was quoted by ICC as saying.

He also replaced Hanif Mohammed as captain of the team for a brief period of three Tests against England in 1969, all of which were drawn. The former skipper was also a handy off-spinner, accounting for 22 wickets in his career.