Former Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof announces international cricket retirement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Bismah Maroof on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Having made her international debut in 2006, Maroof represented Pakistan in 276 international matches, aggregating 6,262 international runs, including 33 half-centuries to go with 80 wickets.

In 136 ODIs, she has scored 3,369 runs at an average of 29.55, with 21 fifties and picked up 44 wickets. In 140 T20Is, she has also scored 2,893 runs at an average of 27.55, with 12 fifties and took 36 wickets.

As captain, Maroof led Pakistan in 96 matches, including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and 2023 as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022.

"I have decided to retire from the game I love the most," Maroof said in her statement as quoted by ICC.

"It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories."

"I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now."

"I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother."

"I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country."

"Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever," she concluded.