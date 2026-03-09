Former Pakistan players hail India's process driven structure for World Cup success

Former Test captain and batting great Javed Miandad said any team that could get 250-plus totals in the semi-final and final deserved to be champions.

India posted a mammoth 255 for five in the final against New Zealand and won by handsome 96-run margin on Sunday night in Ahmedabad.

"Their team (India) is now reaping the benefits of a strong process-driven cricket structure," Miandad said.

"If you look at the talent they are producing now, it is because of their strong structure. They are not short on batters, spinners or fast bowlers and their young players are result-driven and have game awareness," he added.