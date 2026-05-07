Former India U-19 pacer Amanpreet Singh Gill dies at 36;Kohli, Yuvraj express condolences

Gill, who represented Punjab in domestic cricket and was part of India's youth cricket set-up, died on Wednesday. The exact cause of his death is yet to be known.

Kohli, who shared the dressing room with Gill during their time in India's Under-19 circuit, expressed grief over the former cricketer's demise through a post on X shared on Wednesday.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill's passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Kohli wrote.

The cause of Gill's death is not yet known.