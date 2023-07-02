Former Force India F1 team deputy chief passes away

STYRIA [Austria]: Bob Fernley, who was the deputy chief of the former Force India F1 team, passed away at the age of 70 on Saturday. Formula 1 paid him a glowing tribute ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Owned by former liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Force India Formula One Team Limited, commonly known as Force India and later Sahara Force India, was a Formula 1 racing team and constructor based in Silverstone, United Kingdom, with an Indian licence. Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali led the tributes to Bob Fernley.

Fernley worked for decades in both Formula 1 and IndyCar and Can-Am and held the role of Chairman of the FIA Single-Seater Commission from 2020 to 2022. According to the official website of Formula 1, Domenicali said: "I am saddened to hear the news that Bob Fernley has passed away. He was such an important part of Formula 1 and his love and passion for the sport will live forever. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

Former Force India driver and current Alpine racer Esteban Ocon wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of Bob Fernley today. Ocon said, "He was a great person and leader, and I was lucky enough to work and learn from him during my days at Force India. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his family and friends."

Former F1 racer turned pundit Karun Chandhok also paid tribute to Fernley, tweeting, "Very sad news about Bob's passing. Been a tough battle for him for the past few months but he fought it with typical pragmatism and strength. Our deepest condolences to his wife Audrey and their family."

