Former cricketer Heath Streak's wife Nadine confirms his demise

CHENNAI: Former Zimbabwean cricketer Heath Streak's demise has been confirmed by his wife Nadine Streak on her social media handle. The all-rounder succumbed to liver cancer at the age of 49.



News stating his death was doing rounds in social media about a fortnight ago after the cricketer's former colleague Henry Olonga made an announced. The global cricketing community expressed condolences before Streak himself and Olonga rebuffed the reports, following which Olonga apologised for his post.

Under these circumstances, Nadine Streak penned a post on her Facebook confirmed that the cricketer passed away on September 3.

She wrote, "In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone.

Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky.

Till I hold you again "

The right-arm medium-paced bowler scalped a combined total of 455 wickets playing 65 test matches and 189 one-dayers. Streak also has a lone century to his name and 24 fifties in total in the longer and shorter formats.

Heath Streak has an unparalleled record for a Zimbabwean cricket player, being the only cricketer to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in Test matches, and score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in ODIs.