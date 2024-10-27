Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Oct 2024 11:12 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-27 17:43:32  )
    Former chief curator of MA Chidambaram Stadium Parthasarthy no more
    K Parthasarthy, former chief curator of MA Chidambaram Stadium

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association deeply condoles the sad demise of K Parthasarthy, former chief curator of MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday in Chennai.

    In a career spanning between 1972 and 2013 he, along with his dedicated members of the staff, was in charge of the wickets and outfield at MAC Stadium and the nets facilities. During the 40 years that he served he was responsible for preparing pitches that received accolades from the greats of the game.

    Cricket runs in his family as his father KS Kannan was a good first-class cricketer and a reputable coach. The TNCA honoured him during TNPL 2020-21 finals for the services he rendered.

    DTNEXT Bureau

