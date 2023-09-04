Former batter Wasim Jaffer reveals his pick for India's World Cup ODI squad

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer revealed his India's ODI World Cup squad with some surprise selections. Jaffer's WC squad resonates majorly with their Asia Cup squad, but there are some notable absentees from the major tournament.

The former opening batter took to X, formerly known as Twitter to reveal his picks for the India squad.

My India WC squad:



Rohit (c)

Shubman

Virat

Iyer

Tilak

Ishan (wk)

KL (wk)

Hardik

Jadeja

Axar

Shardul

Kuldeep

Bumrah

Shami

Siraj



What's yours? #WorldCup2023 #AsiaCup2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 4, 2023

Instead of going for Sanju Samson or Suryakumar Yadav, Jaffer stuck with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who recently returned from their respective injuries. Surprisingly, Tilak Varma who is yet to make his ODI debut has also found his place in the squad ahead of Surya and Samson.

Ishan Kishan who performed exceptionally against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup campaign opener with his knock of 82 has retained his place. While, in the bowling department, Jaffer stuck with Kuldeep Yadav, leaving out Yuzvendra Chalal from the mix.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, November 19.

The enthralling clash between India and Pakistan which was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15, but this clash has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, October 14. Wasim Jaffer Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.