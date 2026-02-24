For running away from dope test, AIU bans Indian runner Pooja Aatmaram for 3 years

The 30-year-old Pooja, who mostly competes in the 5000m and 10,000m events, had finished third in the Indian Grand Prix 2 in 2024 while representing Rajasthan, which remains her most noteworthy performance.

She was picked out for a dope test after winning the Indian Oil WNC Navy Half Marathon in Mumbai on November 23 last year.

"The Athlete was verbally notified of her selection for Testing immediately after she had finished the Race by a Doping Control Officer (DCO) and a Lead DCO. The Athlete failed to sign the Doping Control Form (DCF) at the time of notification," the AIU said in its detailed judgement.

"Following the verbal notification, the Athlete was accompanied by a Chaperone from the finish line heading towards the Doping Control Station (DCS). During this time the Athlete ran away from the Chaperone and into a crowd.

"The Chaperone tried to locate the Athlete and immediately reported that the Athlete had run away and disappeared into the crowd after verbal notification of her selection for Testing to the DCO, who subsequently informed the Race Director," it added.