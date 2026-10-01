For fisherman's son Prince Noble and cousin Manu Francis, sailing began at Kerala backwaters

Noble's fisherman father died during the catastrophic Kerala floods of 2018. But Noble was drawn to the water and to the sport of sailing quite early in his life. The Arabian Sea, was after all, almost at the doorsteps of his house.

"My father was a fisherman and the sea is very near our house. So, we are connected to the sea. That is why it was easy for us to start with sailing," Noble told PTI in an interaction following the biggest medal of the duo's life at the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor in Gamagori City near here.

"My father is no more, he died in the floods which hit Kerala in 2018. With the silver medal today, I have done more than what my father had wanted. After my father's death, my mother has been my support system.

"So, I would dedicate this medal to my father, mother, coach, all my well-wishers and countrymen," said the sailor from Ernakulam, the twin city of Kochi.

The 30-year-old Noble said he started sailing in 2009 when he was 13 and studying in class VII.

He and Francis have been sailing together for the last 10 years. They trained at the Mumbai Yachting Node of the Indian Army and in 2023 won an Asian Championships bronze medal.

Francis' sailing journey began as a 14-year-old. He is a year older than Noble.