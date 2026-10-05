For Angkrish Raghuvanshi, love for cricket outlasts every setback

Nayar also prompted the young Angkrish to pick up what has become a vital part of his skill set now, wicketkeeping. Until the 2025 edition of IPL, Angkrish had barely kept wickets in his career. When his side, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, needed him to don the gloves in Mumbai T20, the 21-year-old was ready and slowly grew into the role.



By the time he arrived for KKR's IPL 2026 pre-season, having done it for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy, he already became the franchise’s first-choice option. In the lead-up to IPL 2026, when he transformed himself into a full-time keeper, Angkrish spent much of his time in the nets with KKR’s fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, who also doubled up as the 22-year-old’s wicketkeeping senpai.



“Before the IPL, I'd barely batted [in the nets]; I was keeping for like hours in the nets. I think Dishant [Yagnik] prepared me really well for that challenge,” he recalled before adding, “Obviously, at the start, when I picked up the gloves, it was really tough, but by that time, when I got into facing Varun (Chakaravarthy) and Sunil (Narine), it became a lot easier because I had so many hours behind me."



Back to Chennai, despite the double ton, Angkrish wasn’t content with the progression, revealing that there are some ‘technical things’ he’s been working on to improve.



“I don't think about personal goals — whether that be how many runs I'll score or anything. I don't have goals like that. I just have — before a season — it's how many trophies I can win for my team, whatever tournament. Whether that's for my club Parsee Gymkhana, whether that's for my state Bombay.”



After all the injuries, disappointments and time away from the game, Angkrish is back where he wants to be – in the middle, playing the game he never stopped loving. The double century was simply a reminder of why he kept coming back.