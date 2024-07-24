Footballers Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez to start for Argentina at Paris Olympics

CHENNAI: After their recent success in the United States, helping Argentina bag its 16th Copa America title, senior players from the squad, forward Julian Alvarez and defender Nicolas Otamendi, will start for Argentina in their first football match in the Olympics against Morocco on Wednesday.

One of the senior players, Otamendi, a former Manchester City defender, is set to captain the squad.

Man City star Alvarez, who has won almost every trophy at the age of 24 and has played non-stop for over a year, will look to add the only medal that has eluded him in his career.

Senior team goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli will also join the Albiceleste squad at the Olympics.

Argentina takes on Morocco at 06:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday