Football: India lose 0-2 to Jamaica in semifinal of Unity Cup

The short competition, which features two semifinals, a third-place play-off and the final, is being conducted at The Valley stadium, which is the home base of Charlton Athletic Football Club.

On Wednesday night, Courtney Clarke's stunning early strike in the eighth minute and Kaheim Dixon's solo effort in the 78th minute ensured Jamaica's entry into the final.

India will face Zimbabwe, who went down to Nigeria in the first semifinal on Tuesday, in the third-place play-off on Saturday, while Nigeria will meet Jamaica in a repeat of last year's final.