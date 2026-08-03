Food poisoning cost me Commonwealth Games gold: Prabhu

Selva won bronze in the men's triple jump with an effort of 16.52m, finishing behind compatriot Praveen Chithravel (16.58m) and Scotland's Jordon Scott (16.72m).

"I wish I should have gotten that gold. I was really hoping for gold but what can be done when the competition begins, there is illness and food poisoning. I feel that in the end, there is always a cost to yourself. I am mentally tough so I decided, whatever happens, I will do it. Keep pushing myself," Selva told PTI after returning from Glasgow on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu athlete said the illness affected his performance and rued missing a golden opportunity, as a jump close to his personal best of 17.05m would have comfortably secured the title.