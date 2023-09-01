Focus shifts to Kishan’s batting position

PALLEKELE: Ishan Kishan is set to play the wicketkeeper-batter role in the absence of K L Rahul but question remains over the left-hander’s batting slot going into the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on September 2.

The temptation will be to hand Kishan the opening position with Rahul not available for the first two games of the continental event. He had opened the innings in India’s last ODI series against the West Indies along with Shubman Gill, and made a good impression.

Kishan made 184 runs in that series from three matches, averaging 61.33 and his scores read – 52, 55 and 77.

But it was a rather straightforward move as Rohit Sharma was given a rest during the ODIs against the West Indies.

Now that Rohit has returned to the side and will occupy one opening slot, the Indian think-tank will have to put in a thought as to where to accommodate Kishan.

Opening is also Kishan’s most successful slot in the batting order as he had made double hundred there against Bangladesh last year.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri too had favoured Kishan opening saying his uninhibited striking will give India an early upper hand over its opponent.

If he opens, then Gill will have to come down to No. 3 and Virat Kohli will have to take the No. 4 slot. It also means that the returning Shreyas Iyer will have to move down to No.5.

If it happens that way then Hardik Pandya will be coming in at No.6 and there will be no place for Suryakumar Yadav in the side.

Despite his modest record, India was dabbling with the option of Suryakumar in the ODIs because of his prowess at the backend of the innings.

If India indeed wants to accommodate Suryakumar in the 11 then it might just have to put a temporary hold on Shreyas’ comeback.