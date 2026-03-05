Focus on Abhishek as batter returns to happy hunting venue

MUMBAI: It all began with an upset tummy which derailed the juggernaut that Abhishek Sharma had been when this edition of the T20 World Cup got under way.
Having finished as the second-highest run-getter in 2025 among top nations, Abhishek was touted to dominate the tournament but the law of averages seemed to be catching up with the world No. 1 T20 batter when he returned to the dugout with three ducks in as many matches.
Irrespective of his high-flying start to international cricket and even the pedigree that he carries, the past few weeks have shown that the game of cricket is replete with uncertainties and even the best in the business can look ordinary at the biggest stage.
Now, not only does he refrain from going after the bowlers from the first ball, but even chooses to defend a few -- something that surprised the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.
Not long ago, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was stuck in the quagmire of doing all that he could in the nets but hard work behind the scenes was not translating into on-field success.
By his own admission, a simple process of taking time off the game benefitted him and when he did return, giving himself time in the middle resulted in Suryakumar banishing a woeful 2025 in style.
Abhishek seems to be following the same path as he has started to not go allout from ball one, but he doesn’t miss out on cashing in on any opportunity to score.
But as he wades his way through the puzzle of what should be the best approach, it is no exaggeration in saying that one of the country’s brightest young stars is caught up in that place where several of other Indian players have been before. So then, is it the case of Abhishek losing his confidence as he has also dropped a few catches of late?
“No, I think just sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you. (It is a) similar situ ation that Sanju (Samson) found himself in, that, in your career, you’re going to find moments like this,” India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel, who addressed the media on the eve of the semifinal, replied.
“This is good growth (opportugood nity); it’s learning for him. For a young guy finding his feet in international cricket, this will only help him down the line in Indian cricket.”
The South African was conficase dent that in of Abhishek, it is always going to be the matter of one ball or two for finding his rhythm.
“Coming back to his form, Abhis hishek, (with) way of playing, it’s (about) one or two shots that can find him that rhythm, that can give him that confidence back, and that for me is a pleas ing sign,” Morkel said.