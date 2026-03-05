Focus on Abhishek as batter returns to happy hunting venue

Having finished as the second-highest run-getter in 2025 among top nations, Abhishek was touted to dominate the tournament but the law of averages seemed to be catching up with the world No. 1 T20 batter when he returned to the dugout with three ducks in as many matches.

Irrespective of his high-flying start to international cricket and even the pedigree that he carries, the past few weeks have shown that the game of cricket is replete with uncertainties and even the best in the business can look ordinary at the biggest stage.

Now, not only does he refrain from going after the bowlers from the first ball, but even chooses to defend a few -- something that surprised the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.