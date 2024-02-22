FMSCI Honours 2023 National Champions: Plans afoot for two-wheeler Racing League

CHENNAI: A franchise-based two-wheeler racing league is scheduled to be launched in India later this year, according to Akbar Ebrahim, President, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India.

Speaking at the FMSCI Annual Awards function here on Wednesday, Ebrahim said: “We have plans to launch a two-wheeler racing league this year. This will be in addition to the existing 2W Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) and Indian Racing League (4W). These franchise-based leagues will expand the Indian motorsport horizon.

“Last year, we conducted the FIM MotoGP which was appreciated throughout the world as we put together a fantastic event. We thank the UP government for its whole-hearted support. FMSCI thanks the volunteers, officials, marshals and those involved in the technical side of the sport. The eyes of the World are now on India as we occupy a special place in the global motorsport fraternity.”

Ebrahim stated that the night races in Chennai, as part of the Indian Racing League, have received the go-ahead following a High Court verdict. “We would like to thank the Tamil Nadu government for all the support extended in making it happen,” he said.

Special awards were presented to Kerala’s Harith Noah, the Class 2 winner and 11th Overall in the grueling Dakar 2024 Rally, and Prarthana Murugavel (Bengaluru), the gold medallist in Karting Slalom at the FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship.

Rivaan Dev Preetham, the 10-year-old Chennai lad, received a rousing reception for being the youngest awardee as he received the trophy for winning the Micro Max title in the MECO-FMSCI Rotax Max National Karting Championship.

In all, 105 champions across 11 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, apart from promoters and sponsors, were presented with the awards.